If you’re looking for a fun and free way to support National Recovery Month, look no further than Recovery Jam!

The event will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the River Market Pavilion. This event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family! There will be live music, food and more – it’s perfect for anyone looking to have a good time.

Come out and show your support for those in recovery! This is a great opportunity to learn more about how you can help people in your community who are working on their sobriety.