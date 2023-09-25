LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is National Recovery Month, and one organization is jamming out to raise awareness.

The Annual Recovery Jam, hosted by Better Community Development Incorporated, is in its 19th year.

People in recovery and their loved ones filled the River Market Pavilion in Little Rock Monday night for a free event. The public was treated to live music, food and more.

“We have people who are new in recovery and people who have been in recovery for 20 years,” Sandra Mitchell said. “And they come out and see this event – and there’s no alcohol, no drugs – I didn’t know I could have so much fun and be sober.”

This year more than 600 people attended and they’re hoping for an even bigger crowd next year.