Recovery center moving into former Oak Grove High School

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Oak Grove community came together Tuesday night for a meeting to discuss a new rehab facility moving into town.

The Natural State Recovery Center will be moving into the old Oak Grove High School.

In the meeting, the CEO of NSRC spoke to the community for the first time and took questions from concerned neighbors.

Many locals are split on the topic.

Some are concerned about their safety and don’t understand how the center will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, others who support the recovery centers said there is an addiction problem in the community so this center isn’t bringing a new issue, its fixing an existing problem.

“There is some community support here. Yes, you’re going to have people that say no, no matter what. It’s just like politics you’re not going to change everyone’s mind but some people came here and listened to what he had to say and I think it changed some minds,” said Matt Howard, Neighborhood Watch President.

“The goal is to bridge the community with the natural state and for the natural state patients exiting to become productive citizens in the community,” said Paige Upton, Vice President NSRC.

Before the facility can open, Upton said about 1.3 million dollars worth of renovations need to be completed.

If all goes according to plan the center hopes to be taking patients by the end of June.