Record Number of Food Trucks Registered for the 2019 Main Street Food Truck Festival

(Little Rock) Downtown Little Rock Partnership announced that 82 food trucks have registered for the 9th Annual Main Street Food Truck Festival. The popular downtown Little Rock event will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Festival, which has hosted an estimated 45,000 people every year since 2016, will also include artists, vendors, and entertainers situated along Main Street and Capitol Avenue in the heart of downtown. Entrance to the Festival is completely free.

“The Main Street Food Truck Festival is the biggest food event in the state,” said Gabe Holmstrom, DLRP Executive Director. “We hope everyone comes hungry, because we are excited to bring the most food trucks ever to downtown Little Rock!”

Here is a list of registered food trucks so far: A Little Crepesy, Adobo To Go, Banana Leaf, Beaver Tails, Blue Sage Vegan, Bragg’s Big Bites, Bryant’s BBQ, Cheesecake on Point, Chicken Wangs III Express, Comida Rapida Mr. Casas, Count Porkula BBQ, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crepe Coop, Delta Biscuit Co, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Down Home Blues BBQ, Eat At Eric’s Grill & Catering, Eat My Catfish, El Sur Street Food Co, Flossie’s Funnel Cakes Inc, Food Hut, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Garrett’s Funnel Cakes & More, Hall’s Southern Express LLC, Haygood BBQ Concession & Catering LLC, Island Noodles NC, Jackie’s Mobile Café LLC, Jefferson’s Movile Grilling (JUG), Jimmy’s Jerk Chicken & BBQ, Joyful Baking Co, Juicy J Chicken & Fish. LLC, Just – N- Case, Katmandu Momo, King Blvd, Knight Fire BBQ, Kona Ice of Little Rock, Kool’s BBQ, Kyleigh’s Lemonade Stand, Le Pops, Lee’s Concessions, Loblolly Creamery, Los Elotes, Low Ivy Catering, MC. Gorditas San Luis, Mempops, Milles Fish N Shrimp, Mister Softee Memphis, Mortuary BBQ, Nach yo Nachos, On The Go Mac & Catering, On The Spot, Polar Tropical Shaved Ice & Sweet Treats, Pop Goes the Kernel Kettle Corn, Pop Pop and Yum Yam Grill & Smoke, Pops Kettle Corn, Reggae Flavas, Repicci’s Italian Ice of Little Rock, Riceland Mobile Café, Riverside Grocery & Catering, Roll It Frozen Cream, Sandra Rose Kitchen, Say Cheese Handcrafted Sandwiches, Shell Shocked Catering and Events LLC, Slader’s Alaskan Dumpling Co, Smurfey’s Smokehouse, A Southern Delight, Southern Smoke Barbecue LLC AR, Tacos Godoy, Taqueria Jalisco San Juan, The Back Porch Food Truck, The Breezy Scoop, The Rock Brick Oven Pizza, The Salsa Wagon, TMW Kettlecorn, Tren Al Sur, Vishes, W&M Concessions, Wells Fun Company, Wells-Eat-N-Good, Wildwest BBQ & Catering, Wonder Stick, and Zay Oneils.

The 2019 Main Street Food Truck Festival is presented by Centennial Bank, and its planning committee is chaired by Holly Herlocker of Herlocker Branding + Design. More information can be found at mainstreetfoodtrucks.com or by calling 501-375-0121.