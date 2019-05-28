Record $430K Natural State Jackpot in May 28 drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) game has reached an all-time record high of $430,000 for Tuesday night’s drawing.

In addition to NSJ’s record jackpot, Mega Millions® now stands at $418 million for tonight’s drawing, and Powerball® has grown to $325 million.

“Life-changing jackpots produce more than just lottery winners,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “Proceeds from draw game sales drive more money for scholarships.”

Since 2009, the lottery has provided 542,307 scholarships worth more than $965 million to Arkansas students. The deadline to apply for a lottery-funded Academic Challenge Scholarship is July 1 at scholarships.adhe.edu.

Natural State Jackpot drawings are Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. The odds of winning the NSJ grand prize are 1 in 575,757, and the overall odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 9.

The next Mega Millions® drawing is tonight at 10 p.m., and Powerball® is Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. ASL reminds all Arkansans to play responsibly and call or text 1-800-522-4700 if problem gambling help is needed.