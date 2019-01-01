Recent Convenience Store Robberies Could be Connected Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tom and Jeans Grocery in Little Rock has faced eight robberies in 2 years.

The most recent crime happening Saturday.

In surveillance video you can see the clerk sitting behind the counter on his phone.

But the uneventful night is about to change.

Two armed men come into the store. One jumps over the counter, the other runs to the side blocking in the clerk.

The man in red rips the phone out of the clerk's hand and demands he open the cash register all with a gun to the employee's head.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No weapon was fired.

The clerk told us off camera he is ok, but mentally still has nightmares about what happened.

Saturday marked the eighth robbery in just 2 years at the store.

While a few blocks down at the Quick C-Store, employees there share a similar story.

"Same people, same routine," Dale Shaw said. He's worked at the store for about 4 years.

In surveillance video, the suspects appear similar, the face masks look the same and one jacket is identical.

"You can tell they're working it as a team the way they do it," Shaw said.

Shaw says they've never had anything like this happen.

His co-worker was at the store when the robbery happened Thursday.

"Seems like things are coming this way. Everything is coming closer and closer to us and it used to not happen," he said referring to the uptick in crime.

Now the store closes 30 minutes earlier and they've added more employees to the evening shifts.

"I've been sitting up here every night in the parking lot, you know, just in case," Shaw said.

As 2018 wraps up, both Quick C and Tom and Jeans Grocery hope 2019 brings justice.

Little Rock Police say they can't confirm the cases are connected at this time, but they do consider them related.

The store clerks believe the men have likely committed other similar crimes around the city.

If you recognize them, call LRPD.