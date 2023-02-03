MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A sailor from Bryant has just been assigned to an elite unit.

Navy Airman Caleb Heimbach, a 2022 Bryant High School graduate, has completed the 10-week training program in Millington, Tennessee, to become a member of the Navy Ceremonial Guard.

The Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the service branch, comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

Sailors are selected for service with the unit while attending boot camp at the Great Lakes Navy Base, Illinois. Its primary mission is to represent the service in presidential, joint armed forces, Navy and public ceremonies in and around Washington, D.C., where the unit is based.

Heimbach has had the goal of being in the honor guard since his Arkansas school days.

“I have always had aspirations of joining the Navy so that I could faithfully serve my nation,” Heimbach said. “I wanted to serve in the Honor Guard since I was in middle school because of the drill team. I hoped to one day be a part of that platoon.”