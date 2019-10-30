Razorback women’s basketball Ranked No. 22 in First AP Top 25 of 2019-20 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball has been ranked No. 22 in the first AP Top 25 of the 2019-20 season, the Associated Press announced this morning. This marks the first time the Hogs have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2014, and the first time the Razorbacks have started a season ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2002. 22 is also Arkansas’ highest ranking since January 9, 2011.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 22-win season in 2018-19, the most wins for the program since the 2011-12 season. Head Coach Mike Neighbors and Co. return four of five starters from last year’s team, including Chelsea Dungee, who was named to the SEC’s Preseason First Team by both the media and the coaches. The Hogs also add talented transfer Amber Ramirez to the lineup after she was forced to sit out last season.

The Razorbacks beat Pittsburg State, 97-63, in their exhibition opener last Thursday Night, and will square off against the Oklahoma City Stars tonight at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

