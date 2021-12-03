Razorback fans name their newborn after Sam Pittman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a great season for the Hogs, Coach Sam Pittman has become one of the most popular Arkansans. He’s so loved by one couple; they named their baby after him!

Baby Samuel was named after Arkansas’s head hog.

“Sam Pittman loves Arkansas. He loves the Razorbacks. He seems like such a genuine person,” Tanner Stahl said.

The baby’s name is actually Samuel Walker, with the middle name after Baum Walker Stadium. It’s safe to say that Tanner and Ashley Stahl are die-hard Razorback fans, even though the Arkansas natives now live in Mississippi.

“I wanted it to have something Razorback related. When you live outside the state, you realize what a big fan you are,” Stahl said.

Baby Sam is not the only one with a Razorback name in the family.

“We have a new dog named Sooie so now we have Sam and Sooie,” Stahl said.

When Ashley found out that Tanner wanted to name their baby after Sam Pittman, she was on board.

“I was all for it. We have two girls and three foster girls, so 5 girls under the age of 6. I was like whatever you want,” Ashley Stahl said.

The couple says maybe baby Sam will end up on the hill someday living up to his namesake.

“He looks like a lineman. You know Sam Pittman is an offensive lineman guru. He was almost 10 pounds, and he came out with hands up so we say he was either praising or calling the Hogs,” Tanner and Ashley Stahl said.

They hope baby Sam will one day get to meet the real Sam Pittman and they’re working on all the things they’ll say.

“We practice Yesssir,” Stahl said.

In the meantime, this may be the first baby that says Woo Pig Sooie as his first words.