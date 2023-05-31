LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two ramps to Interstate 30 and Interstate 630 in Little Rock are set for overnight closures this weekend due to construction.

Construction to continue building the ramp structure at the westbound I-30 and I-630 interchange will cause crews to close the I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) and the southbound frontage road on-ramp to I-30 westbound in Little Rock.

The closures will begin Friday, June 1 at 10 p.m. through noon Saturday, June 3.

To access I-630 westbound, I-30 westbound traffic will take Exit 139A to Roosevelt Road, take the northbound frontage road to I-30 eastbound and use Exit 139B to return to I-630 westbound. Officials said that ramp access will be re-opened by 5 a.m.

To access I-30 westbound, southbound frontage road traffic will take 9th Street east to College Street and head south to Roosevelt Road. Traffic will use the southbound frontage road to return to I-30 westbound. Officials said that ramp access will be re-opened by noon.

As crews continue to work on the 30Crossing Project, officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

For more information on the 30Crossing Project, visit 30Crossing.com.