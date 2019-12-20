Rakeem Boyd Has Big Decision to Make

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior running back Rakeem Boyd has a big decision to make about his immediate future.

Boyd can enter the 2020 NFL Draft or return to Arkansas for his senior season. Sam Pittman was asked about Boyd’s status on Wednesday.

“I think you would probably have to ask Rakeem at this point what he’s thinking,” Pittman said. “We want him on the football team. Obviously, he’s a wonderful player. I have spoken with him, I don’t know, two, three or four times.

“We obviously have to talk to him about his draft status. Where he’s ranked. So, we have conveyed that to him and then he has to decide what he has to do. Obviously, we want him to come back and help us and help himself with the draft.”

Boyd rushed 184 times for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 while also catching 19 passes for 160 yards. That followed up a sophomore season where Boyd rushed 123 times for 734 yards and two touchdowns. He had 23 receptions for 165 yards.

Boyd came to Arkansas from Independence (Kan.) Community College. In one season there he rushed for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He had signed with Texas A&M out of Houston (Texas) Stratford High School.

Boyd, 6-0, 213, would provide a huge boost to Sam Pittman’s first Razorback squad. Sources indicate the decision could come soon.