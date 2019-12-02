Raising Cane’s celebrates grand opening of first central Arkansas restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its North Little Rock debut on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4311 E. McCain Blvd., near Smokey Lane.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! North Little Rock’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

To add to the excitement, North Little Rock High School cheerleaders and band members will be there to pump up the crowd, and there will be a live radio remote with KLAL Alice 107.7 FM from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith will also be in attendance.

“It’s very exciting for us to bring Raising Cane’s to North Little Rock,” said General Manager Ty Venable. “The new restaurant is in a great location and we’ve hired an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE, quality chicken finger meals, to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting involved with local organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, crisp and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s signature crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Venable and his crew volunteered their time with Recycle Bikes for Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide one free bike to any kid in need and to offer adults the opportunity to earn a bike by volunteering.

“We repaired bikes, greeted visitors and checked fixed bikes when we volunteered at the Recycle Bikes for Kids Shop in North Little Rock,” Venable said. “It was a great volunteer experience as they matched our skills with their need to make sure every moment spent there was also meaningful for us. We are proud to be a part of a company that values service within the local community.”

Raising Cane’s North Little Rock will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the first Raising Cane’s in the Little Rock area, sixth in Arkansas and 481st system-wide.