HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but there’s rain in store. It’s putting some businesses focused on holiday traditions in a tough spot.

At Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, it’s not the Grinch they’re worried about stealing Christmas, it’s bad weather.

“We wish Mother Nature would pay attention to us when we ask her not to rain,” Garvan Woodland Gardens visitor services director Susan Harper said.

The gardens have seven million lights. The displays, like the 50-foot singing tree. are built in-house year-round so a lot is running on the weather cooperating.

The holiday light trail regularly sells out, but when it rains, fewer people pour in, hurting the business.

“It does not stop us,” Harper said. “The lights are extra sparkly in the rain.”

The Arkansas Storm Team predicts potential rain in the forecast Friday through Monday, Christmas Day. The highest chance is on Christmas Eve with an 80% chance of rain, but Harper said that means there is a 20% chance it won’t rain.

“I just kind of ignore the weather and staff for a full staff and a lot of time the weather moves on out early or it comes later,” Harper said.

Rain or shine, some festive fans, are as dependable as Santa Claus during the most wonderful time of the year.

“If it happens to rain, they just bundle up, put on their boots, and raincoat and come on,” Harper stated.

In 2022, dangerously cold weather shut Garvan Woodland Garden’s gates here for three nights. As of December 20, there have been no cancellations in 2023.

However, the rain does affect attendance. Harper said the gardens do have some clear umbrellas on hand for anyone who chooses to come when the rain shows up too.

The trail is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on every day to the end of the year, except Christmas. Tickets can be bought in advance at a discount online.