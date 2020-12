BEEBE, Ark. — Chances are you’ve heard of “Buddy the elf”, but how about “Raif the elf?”

A 10-year-old Beebe boy is spreading christmas cheer through a new take on carolling.

It all started as a way to raise money for “Immerse Arkansas”, a nonprofit that helps kids in crisis.

You can help out by donating through one of the ways below:

1. Venmo: Raiftheelf

2. Cashapp: $sanders2510

3. Donate directly to Immerse at their website HERE. (Write Raif in the Comment box)