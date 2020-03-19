Ragin’ Cajun Bash cancelled due to COVID-19, Crawfish boil benefiting CARTI to be postponed until April 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The 2020 Ragin’ Cajun Bash, benefitting CARTI and scheduled for April 30, has been canceled due to the global coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and local government, the event organizers, Sequence Events, have made this decision in the best interest of the health and safety of all attendees and the greater community. The process to refund ticket and table purchases has already begun, and all refunds should be received by the end of the week.

“While we are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel this much-anticipated community event, we know that it is our responsibility to do our part in ensuring public safety,” said DeAnna Korte of Sequence Events.

“We are disheartened at the idea that this event benefitting CARTI, a trusted cancer care provider, will not happen, and hope that those who were planning to attend will join us in making a donation in lieu of their tickets.”

A portion of proceeds from this annual event supports CARTI and cancer patients across Arkansas. Organizers encourage ticket buyers to consider redirecting their refund into a donation to CARTI. Donations can be made online at https://carti.ejoinme.org/donate.

The 2021 Ragin’ Cajun Bash has been set for Thursday, April 29, 2021. For more information, please visit ragincajunbash.com or contact Sequence Events at 501.519.4252.