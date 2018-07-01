Questions Circulate About Saturday Concert Ending at River Market Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-- A video circulating social media shows a popular R&B singer saying she couldn't perform because the city of Little Rock shuts down at 11 pm.

Those who paid for tickets to see Keyshia Cole now want answers.

In a cell phone video from Saturday night, the singer said, "This city shuts down at 11."

So we went to the city and we learned the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau runs the amphitheater at the River Market.

A spokesperson with that bureau told us every concert is under a contract.

LRCVB spokesperson Diana Long sent us a statement: "11pm performance end time is stated in all amphitheater contracts."

She explained that end time is enforced at concerts at the venue to reduce noise for nearby neighbors and isn't a new rule.

But one concertgoer we talked with said exceptions should be made and some money should be repaid.

Shawonda Harris told us, "We didn't get to hear one song or hum (or) anything. Basically just got to see her where we were down in VIP and that was it."

Harris said something similar happened to her at the same spot last year and it makes her not want to go back.

We tried to go to the website listed on the flyer promoting the concert to see if any refund would be offered but the page that pulled up read webpage expired.