LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two major Boy Scout councils in Arkansas stated they will be joining forces to reduce costs for families

Officials from the Quapaw and Westark Area Boy Scout Councils announced Tuesday they will be merging to form the Natural State Council.

Council officials stated that the Natural State Council will oversee more than 6,200 scouts across 57 counties in Arkansas.

“Our entire goal as the two councils is to streamline top-level services to decrease the cost of scouting directly to the families,” Natural State Council CEO Shanna Richardson said. “We want to make sure that scouting stays attainable and affordable for all families.”

According to council officials, the merger only took two months to finalize, and the goal now is to get as many kids involved as possible.

Those interested can head to BeAScout.Scouting.org to find the nearest troop.