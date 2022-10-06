LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was “under question,” after writing on the windows early in the morning.

Steve Harrelson lives in a historic home in Quapaw Quarter. He said he was awakened at 6 a.m. one-day last week by the sound of a marker downstairs.

Harrelson said he found a man writing on his window with a red marker.

“I asked him what he was doing here, and he said he was with the Historical Society of Arkansas and said this structure was under question because there is no Quapaw Tribe,” Harrelson said.

The man ultimately left, but Harrelson said he cleaned the words off the window, which read, “This residence.”

“I thought it was peculiar, so I put it on our neighborhood Facebook page,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson’s post on the Downtown Little Rock Neighborhood Association page drew responses from the community. Some pointed out how odd the situation was, while others noted there is no recognized society that matches the man’s description. Some said Harrelson should file a police report.

“If something like that happened again or if I felt threatened, I probably would,” Harrelson said. “He seemed fairly harmless. He did not seem intoxicated.”

Harrelson said he simply wanted to put the word out there that this is happening. “I still really don’t know the purpose behind him coming to the house, but it sure was peculiar,” Harrelson said.