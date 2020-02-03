Push for tiny homes in Conway to address homelessness

CONWAY, Ark. – A local nonprofit is working on a solution for the homeless in the city.

The City of Hope Outreach is one step closer to breaking ground on its tiny home project.

Currently the city does not have a homeless shelter, so Phillip Fletcher with City of Hope Outreach searched for another resolution, landing on the idea of tiny homes.

Fletcher recently received a large donation of 30-thousand dollars to put towards the tiny homes. The land for the project has already been secured.

