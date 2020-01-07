Purse snatching reported on store parking lot in West Little Rock

Breaking News
Local News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman lost her belongings to a purse snatcher on a store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s west side.

It happened around 11:30 at the Walmart store on South Shackleford Road, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The 72-year-old victim told officers a man approached her and asked where Chenal Parkway was before grabbing her purse from a shopping cart. He then drove away headed south on Shackleford. Police described his vehicle as a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The woman reported that her purse contained her cell phone, debit card, driver’s license, a small amount of cash plus her house and car keys.

Police say she was not injured.

