Puppy Up Walk in Little Rock Nov. 9



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dog owners listen up! The annual Puppy Up Walk and Silent Auction will be at MacArthur Park this Saturday helping to bring awareness for canine cancer.

Money raised at the dog walk goes to research that looks into the similarities between human and canine cancers.

Fran Hickman, the program sponsor for Puppy Up, says researchers are seeing dogs getting the same types of cancers that people do, which is why this event benefits both dogs are their owners. The research also benefits pets and people.

“Cancer does not discriminate. It doesn’t discriminate in age. It doesn’t discriminate in species. It affects us all,” she says.

According to the Animal Cancer Foundation, an estimated six million dogs will be diagnosed with cancer by the end of this year.

There is still time to register you and your fur-friend for the walk at this link:

https://puppyupwalk.org/littlerock/register/