Pullman Trail opens to mountain bikers and hikers

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – The National Park Service, together with the City of Hot Springs and Visit Hot Springs, announce the opening of the new Pullman Trail. This 0.65-mile trail connects hikers and mountain bikers from downtown Hot Springs to the Northwoods Trails through a section of Hot Springs National Park. Parking is available at the trailhead, located at the end of Pullman Avenue.

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton supported development of the trail. The trail was constructed by the International Mountain Bicycling Association’s (IMBA’s) Trail Solutions crew, who also built Phase 1 of the Northwoods Trails and improved trails in Cedar Glades Park.

“We are happy to work together with our partners in providing mountain bike access in the park that connects to the world-class mountain bike trails at Northwoods,” said Hot Springs National Park Superintendent Laura Miller. City Manager Bill Burrough likewise said, “the City of Hot Springs is very excited about the opening of the Pullman Trailhead and the neighborhood connection this will provide our residents and visitors. We greatly value our partnership with the National Park Service and Visit Hot Springs, who have been instrumental in the development of this trailhead.”

Trail users should note that the Pullman Trail passes near a historic homesite. Objects that may appear to be trash, such as bottles, tin cans, toys, and even a car, are archeological artifacts. They are protected by federal law and should be left in place. Mountain bikes are allowed only on Pullman Trail. Other trails within Hot Springs National Park, including Sunset Trail which crosses Pullman Trail, are closed to mountain bikes. Horses are not allowed on Pullman Trail.

“The Pullman Trail is the Northwoods Community Connection. Having a world-class trail system just a few short miles from downtown is a major selling point for our city. Making that trail system easily accessible to all will have an even greater impact on our community. You can literally ride from your front porch, AirBnB, or hotel room and be at the trails within minutes. It’s less than a mile from my front door…and I’m stoked!!” said Northwoods Trails Coordinator Traci Berry.

“We are thankful for the continued support of trail development in Hot Springs by the Walton Family

Foundation,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs. “Their support, along with the investment of the City of Hot Springs and Visit Hot Springs, in partnership with Hot Springs National Park, has allowed us to provide a great improvement to the quality of life in our community through trails and outdoor recreation. While our plans for a grand opening have been delayed by COVID-19 concerns, we want to encourage everyone to experience the trails and practice social distancing while enjoying our city’s great recreational opportunities.”