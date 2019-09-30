Pulaski County to host Veterans Benefits Fair October 5

Pulaski County, Ark. – Pulaski County in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, will host a free Veterans Benefits Fair, Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UA-Little Rock, College of Business Atrium.

Vendors will share information, answer questions regarding healthcare needs and perform wellness checks. Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System and Department of Veterans Affairs will assist veterans in signing up for benefits and making claims. Veterans are asked to bring their DD214. Spouses are also encouraged to attend.

“These events allow the community to focus on the importance of providing services to people who have devoted a part of their lives in service to our country,” said Pulaski County Veterans Services Officer, Albert Harkins. “It also shows younger people how the public views veterans and puts a spotlight on military careers.”

Arkansas is home to more than 225,000 Veterans with 30,934 in Pulaski County. The estimated total Arkansas economic impact is $4.5 billion to $5 billion, making them, if they were an industry, the fourth largest in the state.

For more information about the benefits fair or veterans’ services, call Albert Harkins at 501-340-6157.