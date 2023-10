PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two missing people in the Lorance Creek area shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Drone pilots used thermal imaging equipment to locate the two people, who had become stuck in a swamp.

Members of the sheriff’s office and Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management were then able to make their way to the two people and lead them out of the woods.

MEMS and Ralph Wrecker also took part in the rescue.