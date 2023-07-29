PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Pulaski County have opened an investigation into a Saturday morning house fire.

Around 4 a.m., deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1300 block of Peters Road in response to a residential fire.

Upon arrive, officials say the home was engulfed.

First responders called to the scene extinguished the fire and an investigation was then opened.

PCSO officials have not released the cause of the fire or if there were any victims.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.