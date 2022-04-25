PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s opinion on safety and law enforcement with a new community survey.

In a social post, the PCSO asked residents to complete a survey that they say will help improve the agency’s services, processes and reputation.

According to the survey, it will assess community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance and contact and satisfaction.

This survey comes after multiple weekend shootings that left at least seven people shot in Pulaski County, including two 17-year-olds.

Anyone interested in taking the survey can visit the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or click here.