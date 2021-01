PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies have responded to a shooting at the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Trail where one victim was reported wounded.

Update: 40 yr old W/M shot & subsequently died in a disturbance at the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Trail. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1YDoCo1ZlG — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) January 9, 2021

When deputies arrived they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot and killed in a disturbance at the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Trail.

The investigation is ongoing according to deputies.