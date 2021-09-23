Pulaski County Sgt. dies after serving 22 years on force

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Sgt. Stephanie Cloos died after serving 22 years on the force.

Sgt. Cloos began her employment with the PCSO in April of 1999, where she was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. She has also worked in other areas of the Sherrif’s Office including the Patrol Division, Dispatch and the Detention Facility.

Officials from the PCSO said Cloos expressed why she wanted to become a deputy after the death of her mother in an interview with the Women’s History Month.

“I wanted to become a deputy because after the death of my mother, I learned that it requires knowledgeable people to perform the necessary investigation to solve a case. It takes the kind of person that wants to give a part of themselves to help others. The kind of person to stand up for what is right and to be willing to put yourself out there to protect the ones who can’t protect themselves. A person not afraid and won’t walk away from an issue that could be harmful or distasteful. Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway and getting the job done.”

The PCSO said she will be remembered for her kind spirit, dedication and countless achievements in law enforcement.