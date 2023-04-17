LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Regional Recycling District in Pulaski County will be holding a free electronics drop-off event on Wednesday and Thursday.

Recycling drop-off runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena parking lot on E. Washington Avenue in North Little Rock.

Pulaski County residents and businesses can bring old, broken, or obsolete electronic items from computers and printers to televisions, copiers, cell phones, and fax machines to the free recycling collection.

“We call it e-waste,” Craig Douglass, executive director of the Regional Recycling said. “But it is actually not waste at all, because electronic equipment and its component parts can be recycled and re-marketed for the manufacture of new products and devices.”

Recycling of electronic equipment can help reduce this toxic-waste risk to public health by keeping electronics out of landfills.

“According to the EPA, e-waste is the fastest growing municipal waste stream in the country,” Douglass said. “Our e-waste recycling event is designed to take back this equipment and recycle it to get toxic chemicals like lead and mercury out of the waste stream and out of landfills.”

The collection is for residential households, businesses, non-profits, churches, governments, and schools living and doing business in Pulaski County.