PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Heat and dry conditions spell a high fire risk for Pulaski County, officials said.

Pulaski County Court officials issued a ban for all outdoor burning and fireworks in the county Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said some outdoor burning or fireworks may be allowed with a written permit by the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management,

Including Pulaski County, nearly a third of the state is under a burn ban as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said all counties are also under a high or moderate wildfire danger.

More information on county burn bans can be found at ArkFireInfo.org.