Pulaski County neighborhood prepares for historic flooding Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Mailboxes are camouflaged by water.

"You never know how much rain is too much rain," Dr. Randy Machen, who can't get to his home because of flooding.

With water pushing downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas, the Arkansas River is overtaking yards and streets.

"You think it's not going to happen or it's not going to be that bad, and this time, it's bad," Machen says.

So bad that Dr. Machen can't even get to his home on County Farm Road in Pulaski County.

"I just hope it doesn't get worse than it was the last flood," says Machen.

Drone video from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office captured Wednesday shows what Machen's neighborhood looks like.

"You know, they keep saying 100-year flood. I think it's more than that," Machen says. "I could have three feet on my first floor. Water was actually getting into my garage."

"That swimming that was under construction, it will go underwater," says Hugh Burnett who lives on Isabell Lane.

Burnett Facetimes from his home in Pulaski County.

"That's down my steps that come up to my door," Burnett explains.

Burnett says this isn't his first flood, and he wanted to protect his house.

"I wanted to keep an eye on things," explains Burnett. "One of the big benefits of this has been watching what the water does at what levels."

As levels continue to rise, people have to wait.

"Getting home is not an option," says Dr. Machen.