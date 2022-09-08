LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In August 2020, Pulaski County was invited to join a 5-year advancing pretrial policy and research initiative, otherwise known as APPR, funded by the Arnold Ventures Foundation to improve the county in criminal justice reform.

Justice Coordinator for Pulaski County, Victor McMurray says their county reached out to Arnold Ventures Foundation and after a review process they received the grant. Instead of it being monetary, it provides resources and technical assistance for the county to make the necessary improvements.

“What they provide is more of the assistance as opposed to writing out a check,” said McMurray.

He says one of the first things they did was implement an electronic notification system through ‘E Court Date” in some criminal, circuit and district courts to send to people who have a court date coming up.

“Messages go out typically 7 days out before your court date, another reminder 5 days out and two days out,” said McMurray

McMurray says that this is the first time the county has had a type of notification system in place that reminds people to not be a failure to appear in court. He adds this is important because it prevents a ripple effect from happening.

“What happens is if you don’t show up to court then there’s a warrant issued and a whole lot of other things that go along with that,” said McMurray.

He says they’ve already seen a difference at the Sherwood District Court who started using the system 6 months ago.

“I think the numbers came out last month. There has been a significant decrease in the failure to appear rate,” said McMurray.

McMurray says they also plan to look into having a public safety assessment similar to a rubric system with items to check through, that gives county judges the option to lower the rate of holding people who are a low flight risk.

“So, you go down that list and at the end of that and you come up with a score and what that score does there’s a range between ‘yes this person will show up [to their court date] all the way to this person won’t show up [to their court date],” said McMurray.

McMurray says if a person is in jail but is a low flight risk and is unable to pay bond there’s a domino effect to holding them in jail simply because they cannot afford to get out.

“Then you have a person sitting in jail who is probably not a flight risk, now that person is missing work and when you start missing work you start missing checks. When you start missing your income then other things start to happen, you can’t pay your rent or bills and that’s not counting if you have other people are depending on you,” said McMurray.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde says flight risk decisions are very difficult for judges that make, and it can be pressure filled.

“It will make it easier for judges to make their decision based on not only their personal experience but also the data,” said Judge Hyde.

McMurray says they are also planning on looking at a number of other things in the justice system like making improvements to the bail system. Although the grant ends August 2025, he says the county will continue to try to make improvements so there is a fair and equal justice system for the residents of Pulaski County.