Pulaski County Judicial candidates meet at forum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., — Tonight, voters in Pulaski County got to know judicial candidates who are on the ballot coming up March 3rd.

The UA- Little Rock Bowen School of Law brought together candidates to sit down and discuss issues important locally and statewide.

“The judicial elections can be really confusing for a lot of voters, I mean, we have 20 candidates this year in the March 3rd election, and it can be really hard to even figure out who’s going to be on your ballot,” said Loriee Evans, organizer Indivisible Arkansas

If you weren’t able to get out to the forum, click here, where you can learn more about the judicial candidates.