NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Government leaders and neighbors of Pulaski County gathered Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishments of the past and look towards the future.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde presented this year’s State of the County address, highlighting the work done over the past eight years and what he hopes will be accomplished for years to come.

Some positives Hyde mentioned include an increase in redevelopment programs, the building up of the regional workforce, and innovation – including the upcoming community village to help combat homelessness.

Hyde said it’s projects like these that set Pulaski County apart.

“By implementing innovative technology, infrastructure, and sustainability programs, Pulaski County has positioned itself for a bright and prosperous future,” Hyde said. “The past 8 years have been a time of great progress and growth, I’m proud to report that Pulaski County remains a regional leader in economic development, innovation, and accessible community services.”

In addition, unique county offerings were showcased – with the address held at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub and performances by Argenta Community Theater’s Act II.