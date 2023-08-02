LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County officials have involved federal authorities while investigating allegations of fraud in a housing voucher program.

According to a statement released by the county Wednesday afternoon, officials were made aware of fraud, conspiracy, waste and abuse allegations against former Department of Community Services employees.

The fraud allegations center around the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formally known as Section 8. The release did not name the employees or give a number as to how many are accused.

The statement continued that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had been notified of the allegations, along with the HUD Little Rock Field Office director, the HUD Office of the Inspector General, the Arkansas Attorney General’s office and the 6th Judicial District Prosecutor Will Jones.

The county is conducting an internal investigation with guidance and assistance from the AG’s office. The investigation is reviewing files, cross-referencing databases, reviewing payment ledgers, notifying people who have been named in the allegations and notifying property owners in an effort to determine the extent of any fraud.

The fraud allegations include false representation of fact, making false statements and concealing information. The county did not state the number of people being investigated or the expected timeline for the investigation to be completed.

County officials noted they are cooperating with all investigations into these allegations.