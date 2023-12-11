LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new Solar Array is being debuted in the Little Rock Port Authority Industrial Park.

This array is the second phase of a solar project and will work with the county’s other solar site, which is near the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Officials said that combined, these solar farms will supply around 90 percent of the county’s electric needs.

“What we try to do is make sure that these projects are cost effective for the community so you can reduce cost as expressed by the judge this will reduce their cost by 20-50 thousand a year,” Derek Dyson, president of Today’s Power, Inc stated.

The Little Rock Port Authority Industrial Park is located on Zeuber Road.