HENSLEY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office surprised a child with gifts to celebrate his release from the hospital after being hit by a school bus.

On May 12, the 5-year-old who attends Daisy Bates Elementary School, was hospitalized with a broken leg and pelvis after being run over by a school bus.

Officials said that the injured child had gotten off the bus with a group of children. The driver believed they were clear and away from the bus, but the boy had fallen before being struck by the wheel.

Thursday, a video posted on the PCSO YouTube channel shows deputies surprise the child with gifts after having overcome several surgeries at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.