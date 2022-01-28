LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies said Friday that the body discovered in the area of Arch Street and Baseline Road was that of a missing driver who was last seen earlier in the week.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 33-year-old Zachary Bascue was found around 1 p.m. in the same area his vehicle had been found on Arch Street Monday just after 8:00 p.m.

Bascue had last been seen Sunday around 1:30 p.m., with deputies noting that he had been en route to the Geyer Springs area.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that a death investigation is now underway in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.