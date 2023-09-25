LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies in Pulaski County have requested the Arkansas State Police to activate a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman missing from Little Rock.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that authorities are looking for Henrietta Davis, who has been missing since Sunday morning. State troopers said she was last known to be at 6 Bryan Keith Court and was last seen wearing black/red pants, a black top and fluffy slippers.

Authorities describe Davis as a Black woman standing 5 feet and 5 inches and weighing 100 pounds. ASP officials said she has gray hair with extensions, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.