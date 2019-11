Update:

Suspect in standoff is now in custody without incident according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

More to come soon.

Original Story:





PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The PCSO has blocked off a part of HWY 10 near Duffy lane while they continue to deal with an armed man who has barricaded himself in a vehicle.

You are asked to stay away from the area as they continue to deal with the situation.