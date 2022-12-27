PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Administration Building will be closed Tuesday.

Pulaski County officials said that the business will be closed due to no water in the building. Officials did not provide any additional information on the issue.

Others in central Arkansas have experienced problems with access to water in their homes due to the freezing temperatures last week. Pipes froze up during the Arctic freeze, leaving homeowners with no water.

An emergency shelter in Little Rock was also closed due to a burst pipe Friday night.

Experts suggest leaving faucets dripping to avoid frozen pipes. If your pipes happen to freeze, experts noted that opening cabinet doors will help the pipes thaw out.

Although the temperatures saw a significant drop last week, Arkansans can look forward to a warm start to 2023, with temperatures expecting to reach the 60s mid-week.