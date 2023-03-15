LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County Judge proclaimed March as School Breakfast Month on Wednesday.

Judge Barry Hyde presented the proclamation Tuesday morning to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) representatives and central Arkansas child nutrition specialists were also on hand to mark the occasion.

“USDA had it for a week, Arkansas has it for the entire month and the reason you do is because breakfast is so important to the health of children here in Arkansas,” USDA Regional Administrator William Ludwig said.

After the presentation, officials with the USDA held a healthy kids initiative discussion session.