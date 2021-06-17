Pulaski Co. judge: County buildings, offices closed Friday for Juneteenth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. As the nation comes to terms from a number of recent killings of black Americans by police, Juneteenth is being celebrated and recognized throughout the country in marches, memorials and services. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County residents who are looking to visit county offices may find that they are closed Friday in recognition of a newly declared federal holiday.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde announced Thursday that June 19 will be recognized as a federal holiday in Pulaski County closing all County-owned buildings Friday, June 18 to remember a day of U.S. history and to celebrate the promise of liberty.

This announcement comes after the bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday was signed into law by President Biden Thursday afternoon.

This is the 12th federal holiday recognized, and the first since Martin Luther King Jr. day was declared a federal holiday in 1983.

On June 19, 1865, the U.S. Army marched into Galveston, Texas and delivered General Order Number 3, declaring ‘all slaves are free’.