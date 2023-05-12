HENSLEY, Ark. – A 5-year-old Arkansas boy is hospitalized after deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that he was involved in an accident with a school bus Friday.

According to deputies, the child has a broken leg and pelvis.

PCSO officials said that the child’s legs were run over after he fell while exiting the bus around 4 p.m.

Officials said that the injured child had gotten off the bus with a group of children and the driver believed they were clear and away from the bus, but the boy had fallen before being struck by the wheel.