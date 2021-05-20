Pulaski Academy selects new head football coach, athletic director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski Academy announced that they have selected a new head Football coach and Athletic Director for the high school after the departure of Kevin Kelly who previously held both of those positions.
Anthony Lucas was selected as the next Head Football Coach for the Pulaski Academy Bruins. Lucas is a former Razorback star wide receiver, former Dallas Cowboy, and a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Lucas had previously coached the wide receivers for the Bruins.
Jason Wyatt was selected as the new athletic director for the high school. Wyatt had been coaching and teaching at PA for 21 years and recently served as the team’s co-Defensive Coordinator and Dean of Students in the Upper School.
Matt Walsh President of the school-issued this statement in regards to the selections and to Kevin Kelly and his family.
We also wish Kevin Kelley and his family all the best as he transitions to his new responsibilities. Our coaches would be the first to say how inspired they have been by Kevin’s innovative and passionate approach to the game and how much they have learned from him over the years.
It is always particularly gratifying to see loyal, long-serving members of the PA Community take on new responsibilities as they continue to serve the School and our students. Anthony, Jason, Madison, and Adam truly embody PA’s Core Values of excellence, integrity, respect, and responsibility and serve as outstanding role models for our students and for everyone with whom they work. We know that they (and our coaches in every sport) will continue to build on PA’s stellar record of success.Matt Walsh