Pulaski Academy selects new head football coach, athletic director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski Academy announced that they have selected a new head Football coach and Athletic Director for the high school after the departure of Kevin Kelly who previously held both of those positions.

Anthony Lucas was selected as the next Head Football Coach for the Pulaski Academy Bruins. Lucas is a former Razorback star wide receiver, former Dallas Cowboy, and a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Lucas had previously coached the wide receivers for the Bruins.

Jason Wyatt was selected as the new athletic director for the high school. Wyatt had been coaching and teaching at PA for 21 years and recently served as the team’s co-Defensive Coordinator and Dean of Students in the Upper School.

Matt Walsh President of the school-issued this statement in regards to the selections and to Kevin Kelly and his family.