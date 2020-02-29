Pulaski Academy releases official statement on exchange student coming from China

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski Academy has released their official statement regarding an exchange student that will be coming from China to study here in Little Rock for the semester.

The student had to go through several health test and a period of quarantine before he was approved.

“Pulaski Academy will be welcoming a new student from China to our campus on Monday. As always, the health and safety of our PA community is our highest priority. We have consulted with the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC. We have also had multiple consultations with Dr. Jose Romero, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, who has assured us that PA has not only met, but also exceeded, the CDC protocol for the COVID-19 virus. Before his arrival on campus as a PA student, the student will have been in the US for 31 days, which far exceeds the CDC-recommended 14 day quarantine period for those individuals traveling to the US from China. Additionally, the student has had two wellness exams conducted by Arkansas physicians – both of which were after the 14 day quarantine period and the last of which was conducted 4 days ago. These physicians have determined that the student is in good health.



We are very excited to bring a new student to our campus, and we look forward to his arrival on Monday.”



