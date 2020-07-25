Public asked to report receipt of any unsolicited packages of seeds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced today that several people have stated they may have recieved packages containing sees that appear they may have come from China.

They say these seeds are unknown and could be an invasive plant sent from China.

The packages came via mail and had Chines writing on them.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture asks that you please do not plant these seeds. They encourage anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to place the unopened seed packet in a sealed bag and contact the Plant Industries Division at 501-225-1598 or:

Contact Paul Shell at Paul.shell@agriculture.arkansas.gov

Mark Stoll at Mark.stoll@agriculture.arkansas.gov

Scott Bray at Scott.bray@agriculture.arkansas.gov

“Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”