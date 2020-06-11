Protests organizers changing the atmosphere of protests in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local group changed the atmosphere of their protest outisde the Little Rock City Hall.

Little Rock Carbon brought some beachy vibes to their protests today, but the group insists, they don’t want people to think they’re taking this topic lightly.

They have been protesting for a week straight and said they just wanted to bring a lighter mood to their protest today.

“We can enjoy and have fun as a community and as the people who are out here protesting everyday, we can enjoy life a little bit and still make a change and make a difference,” said Zaria McClinton of Little Rock Carbon.

Little Rock Carbon hopes that protests like this will break some of the growing tension on the topic.