Protests continue Tuesday morning at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters gather Tuesday at Little Rock City Hall.

Protesters are working to get their message heard.

Hours ago, protesters met with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and a couple of lieutenants.

Marcus Hunter, one of the organizers of the protest, said it’s important to get to know the officers and LRPD is trying.

Organizers say they’ll be back at the State Capitol for a peaceful protest later in the day.

The organizers say they’ll leave before the 10 p.m. curfew, and encourages other protesters to do the same.