Protestors voice concerns outside Governor’s Mansion over the mask mandate ban as school year approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A gathering of about 15 people at the gates of the Governor’s Mansion happened on Saturday morning to voice concerns over COVID-19 safety during the coming school year.

Rally participants are calling for legislators to overturn Act 1002, which bans mask mandates.

“he didn’t have to sign this bill into law, but he chose to do it,” said one protestor. “So, whatever changed his heart is probably what would change the legislator’s hearts.

Protestors are urging the Governor to convince legislators to reconsider the merits of masks for school children.

The governor has called for a special session to address the mask mandate issue next week.